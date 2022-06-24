Community Capital Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after buying an additional 558,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after buying an additional 493,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,488,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after buying an additional 418,067 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

HR opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

