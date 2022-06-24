Community Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 2.6% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

NYSE:DFS opened at $94.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

