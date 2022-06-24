Community Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Community Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LKQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in LKQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in LKQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LKQ by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.