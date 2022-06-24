Community Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Financial Institutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Financial Institutions worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

