Comparing MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MeaTech 3D and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroPace $45.18 million 2.91 -$36.08 million ($1.73) -3.09

MeaTech 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MeaTech 3D and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40

NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 169.16%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A NeuroPace -85.42% -47.77% -26.60%

Summary

NeuroPace beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D (Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

