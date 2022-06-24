Comparing Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) & ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Morphic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Morphic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Morphic and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 0 5 0 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Morphic currently has a consensus target price of $74.40, suggesting a potential upside of 215.92%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.92%. Given Morphic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morphic and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $19.79 million 45.54 -$95.54 million ($2.88) -8.18 ANI Pharmaceuticals $216.14 million 2.17 -$42.60 million ($4.53) -6.01

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Morphic has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morphic and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic -559.19% -31.37% -24.86% ANI Pharmaceuticals -27.78% 6.66% 2.81%

Summary

Morphic beats ANI Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases. The company is also developing avß6 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and avß8 to treat solid tumors, as well as various other products. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a research collaboration with Engitix Ltd for the identification of Morphic integrin technology amenable targets in fibrostenotic IBD; a collaboration agreement with Schrödinger, LLC for integrin targets; and a license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. It also has collaboration agreements with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover or develop integrin-based therapeutics. Morphic Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

