Comparing SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get SeqLL alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SeqLL and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

SeqLL currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 276.22%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 291.25%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SeqLL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -174.09% -47.60% -30.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeqLL and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 45.13 -$3.70 million N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $35.31 million 7.27 -$58.42 million ($2.08) -3.63

SeqLL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

SeqLL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery. It is also developing EYP-1901, a twice-yearly bioerodible formulation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. It also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.