Comparing Waters (NYSE:WAT) & Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Waters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seer and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50 Waters 0 5 2 0 2.29

Seer currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.52%. Waters has a consensus price target of $361.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Seer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Waters.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seer and Waters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million 79.70 -$71.17 million ($1.27) -6.65 Waters $2.79 billion 6.95 $692.84 million $11.43 28.12

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71% Waters 24.57% 221.08% 23.37%

Volatility & Risk

Seer has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waters beats Seer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by life science, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

