Compass Point Lowers Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $3,490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $7,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.