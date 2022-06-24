Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 90,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,777,608.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,331,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,929,244.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 382,525 shares of company stock valued at $828,278 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $411,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.