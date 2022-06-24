Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.51

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 38051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Computer Services by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Services by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.