Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

