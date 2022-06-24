Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $270.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of STZ opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,329.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.51.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

