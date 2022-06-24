Contrasting SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) & JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and JOFF Fintech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A JOFF Fintech Acquisition N/A -44.99% 1.92%

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SIGNA Sports United and JOFF Fintech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 0 1 0 3.00 JOFF Fintech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

SIGNA Sports United currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.23%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than JOFF Fintech Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and JOFF Fintech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.04 billion 2.10 $4.45 million N/A N/A JOFF Fintech Acquisition N/A N/A $15.15 million N/A N/A

JOFF Fintech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Summary

SIGNA Sports United beats JOFF Fintech Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United (Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition (Get Rating)

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

