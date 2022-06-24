Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNVY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

NYSE:CNVY opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.29 million and a PE ratio of -60.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Convey Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $96.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Convey Health Solutions by 67.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 607,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 725,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 472,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 281,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.