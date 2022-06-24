Cormark Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Thursday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$463.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.32 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.64.

BTO stock opened at C$4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$603,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,243,669.41. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$676,209.24. Insiders sold 592,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,814 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

