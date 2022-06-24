Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Corning worth $17,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.61 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.