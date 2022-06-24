Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.20 and its 200 day moving average is $522.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $391.25 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

