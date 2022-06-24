Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $81,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $391.25 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.20 and its 200-day moving average is $522.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

