Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lifted by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $391.25 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

