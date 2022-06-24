Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $132,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $391.25 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

