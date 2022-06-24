Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 230,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 52,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $391.25 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.12. The stock has a market cap of $210.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

