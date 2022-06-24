Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €78.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of 1COV opened at €33.11 ($34.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. Covestro has a 12-month low of €35.92 ($37.81) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($63.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.19.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

