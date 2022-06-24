Cowen Cuts Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target to $5.00

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Edgio alerts:

NASDAQ EGIO opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Edgio has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $324.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.