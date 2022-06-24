Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $125.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Bunge stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $84,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

