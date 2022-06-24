Critical Review: Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) vs. Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ubiquiti and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $7.69, indicating a potential upside of 186.85%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 8.05 $616.58 million $7.05 35.89 Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.09 -$71.91 million ($16.64) -0.16

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 25.51% -632.62% 49.77% Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39%

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Airspan Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

