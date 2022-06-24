CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.66. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.53%.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CTS by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CTS by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.