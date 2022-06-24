CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) versus Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Head to Head Survey

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CVR Partners alerts:

21.3% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CVR Partners and Save Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $532.58 million 2.02 $78.15 million $18.48 5.52 Save Foods $440,000.00 21.51 -$4.82 million ($2.55) -1.31

CVR Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods. Save Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CVR Partners and Save Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CVR Partners and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners 28.39% 59.89% 18.27% Save Foods -1,169.39% -86.27% -73.81%

Summary

CVR Partners beats Save Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Partners (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Save Foods (Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc., an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company's products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Pimi Agro Cleantech, Inc. and changed its name to Save Foods, Inc. in April 2016. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.