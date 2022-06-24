Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.15. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.63.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 381.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

