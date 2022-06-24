Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv Sells 75,000 Shares

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Rating) Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$17,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,683,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,920,610.75.

John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv purchased 70,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 325,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$76,375.00.

On Friday, May 20th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv purchased 45,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv purchased 34,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 156,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$40,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 128,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$34,560.00.

On Friday, April 29th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 145,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv bought 144,750 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,530.00.

Shares of CVE:NINE opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market cap of C$89.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.35.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.

