Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $14.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.94.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $14,016,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

