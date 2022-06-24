Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 25.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

