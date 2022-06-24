Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 25.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
