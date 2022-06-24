Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 107.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $136.64 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.11 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.