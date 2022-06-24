Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,186 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 4.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $894.73.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $705.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $784.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $900.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $730.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

