Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $284.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

