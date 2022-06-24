Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.38. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.82.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $222,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

