Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.82.

DLTR opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

