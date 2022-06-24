DubaiCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014540 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001026 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

