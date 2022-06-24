Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

