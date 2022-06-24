Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

DUK stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

