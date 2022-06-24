Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

Duluth stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Duluth has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Duluth by 65.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 36.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 44.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.