Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of EBMT opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.