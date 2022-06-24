Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

