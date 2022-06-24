Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $123.94

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $123.94 and last traded at $124.79, with a volume of 8477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

