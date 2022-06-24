Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

NYSE ECL opened at $154.29 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

