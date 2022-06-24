Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $312.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $297.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $324.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

