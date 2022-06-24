Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $312.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.70 and its 200-day moving average is $275.42. The stock has a market cap of $297.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.