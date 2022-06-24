Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

ENB opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.