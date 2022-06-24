Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.93.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $677.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $681.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $722.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

