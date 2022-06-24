Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.03.

NYSE EQR opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,909,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,684,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

