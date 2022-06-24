ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $172.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

